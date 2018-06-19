Columbia Zoning Changes Could Add More Housing Options

4 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, January 29 2014 Jan 29, 2014 Wednesday, January 29, 2014 6:33:00 AM CST January 29, 2014 in News
By: Elaina O'Connell, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The Community Development Department will host a public input meeting Wednesday to get feedback on adding additional housing in the central city neighborhoods.

The meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. at city hall.

In November of 2012 the Columbia City Council asked the Community Development Department to prepare an amendment to the Zoning Regulations. Since then, the Community Development Department has been working with the Planning and Zoning Commission. The initial draft will be discussed at the meeting.

City Planner Steve MacIntyre said the specific type of housing proposed is Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) within R-2 and higher residential zoning classifications. 

"An Accessory Dwellings Unit is a second home on an existing single family property," MacIntyre said. "So, if you have a lot with a single family home on it an accessory dwelling unit would be a smaller home that you could add onto the same property."

Currently, R-2 lots can have a single two-family home, but restrictions do not allow tenants to have a detached second home.

Under the new ADU ordinance, second homes can be attached to the principal house, or built as a detached structure. The City of Columbia said an example of an attached unit could be a basement apartment, and a detached unit could be above a detached garage.

MacIntyre said one of the goals of the ADU ordinance is to provide an alternative to redevelopment, specifically, to maintain historical housing stock and neighborhood character.

"We are not necessarily against any type of redevelopment," MacIntyre said. "However there are several neighborhoods, especially in the central city, where there is a certain type and characteristic of housing stock, architectural features and a certain age of homes that has a particular look and it is difficult to replicate that and maintain that typology."

MacIntyre said the city is focusing on the central city neighborhoods because in those areas there are a lot of historical lots that tend to be narrow and often times deep. MacIntyre said having a stand-alone option could be accommodated easily in these deeper lot configurations, and having a traditional or more typical side-by-side duplex would not be easy to accommodate.

The single-family R-2 lots that meet the ADU ordinance requirements are concentrated between Business Loop 70 West, North Garth, West Broadway, and Clinkscales.

The city said an estimated 2,000 homes could be added with this ordinance. MacIntyre said the city does not have any prediction who might use the ADUs, but there is a key element in the concept.

"Whoever ends up living in these units would be integrated into a real neighborhood as part of a normal healthy environment," MacIntyre said. "Rather than creating a student ghetto, as they are sometimes called, or any particular homogeneous type of living situation the central city neighborhoods already have an existing group of tenants. So our hope really is that the neighborhood character would be maintained and this would add an opportunity to anyone who wants a smaller more intimate integrating living environment opposed to living in a large apartment complex else where in town."

The city is not expecting a ton of applications for ADU's because it does not affect R-1 housing. MacIntyre said he doesn't believe this is a solution to all of the problems downtown, but it is a good starting point.

"This is something that has been supported by the comprehensive plan as part of the walk able community approach," MacIntyre said. "Up until recently they were lacking a convenient grocery store downtown... If we want to continue growing and adding services for central city neighbors I think this is a viable solution and opportunity that they might want to embrace. It provides an opportunity for neighbors or current residents to rent out their houses and have a supplemental source of income on their existing property."

The city said after the Central City Focus Group gathers public input from the most affected neighborhoods on Wednesday, then their input will be incorporated into another draft. Next, the Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public recommendation and hearing. Finally, the city council will have a public hearing and adopt the ordinance.

For additional information on the ADU ordinance, you can visit the Community Development page on the City of Columbia's website.

 

More News

Grid
List

Trump announces plans for Pentagon to create 'Space Force'
Trump announces plans for Pentagon to create 'Space Force'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced Monday he is directing the Pentagon to create a new "Space Force" as... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Democrats call on Governor Parson to fire COO, cancel "shady" contract
Democrats call on Governor Parson to fire COO, cancel "shady" contract
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri democrats want Governor Mike Parson fire his chief operating officer and cancel a contract awarded to... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Intense heat creates a rush for air conditioning repair shops
Intense heat creates a rush for air conditioning repair shops
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri air conditioning companies are facing the busiest time of year amid a four-day heat advisory. Craig... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 5:16:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Judge asked to dismiss security guard from suit in Anthony Warren killing
Judge asked to dismiss security guard from suit in Anthony Warren killing
COLUMBIA – The attorney representing the security guard who shot Anthony Warren at a Waffle House on New Year's Day... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 3:12:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Collapsing retaining wall in Jefferson City prompts road closures
Collapsing retaining wall in Jefferson City prompts road closures
JEFFERSON CITY - The 600 block of Monroe Street will be closed until Friday. Construction crews are removing a retaining... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 2:20:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Body identified in connection to arrested Missouri man with 53 stolen firearms
UPDATE: Body identified in connection to arrested Missouri man with 53 stolen firearms
BOONE COUNTY - A death, a huge cache of weapons and a suspect whose gun jammed as he was aiming... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 2:17:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

GOP state senator appointed Missouri lieutenant governor
GOP state senator appointed Missouri lieutenant governor
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson appointed state Senate Majority Floor Leader Mike Kehoe to be the new lieutenant... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 1:15:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Boonville airport renovations up in the air
Boonville airport renovations up in the air
BOONVILLE - Jesse Viertel Memorial Airport may reach new heights after the city council accepted a bid and authorized a... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 12:42:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Lanes to close on Providence for repairs
Lanes to close on Providence for repairs
COLUMBIA - City public works crews will be repairing a road buckle on Providence Road between Blue Ridge Road and... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 11:39:00 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Bear sighting causes caution warning in suburban St. Louis
Bear sighting causes caution warning in suburban St. Louis
BALLWIN (AP) — Another bear sighting has people concerned in part of Missouri, but this time, it's deep into... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 9:45:39 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

300 bicyclists ride across Missouri this week on Katy Trail
300 bicyclists ride across Missouri this week on Katy Trail
BOONE COUNTY – The Katy Trail will see more bike traffic than usual this week with the 2018 Katy Trail... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 7:33:00 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Columbia health officials offer safety tips in hot weather
Columbia health officials offer safety tips in hot weather
COLUMBIA - Columbia is under a heat advisory until Monday evening. The National Weather Service issued the advisory on... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 9:29:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

iCan Bike camp teaches those with disabilities how to ride
iCan Bike camp teaches those with disabilities how to ride
FULTON - Forty people with disabilities will learn how to ride a two-wheel bicycle at the iCan Bike camp this... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 9:18:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

State agricultural bill limits what is called "meat"
State agricultural bill limits what is called "meat"
COLUMBIA - Missouri is the first and only state to define "meat" as exclusively animal product. The Missouri General... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 4:55:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Survey: 3/4 of Columbia residents satisfied with city and services
Survey: 3/4 of Columbia residents satisfied with city and services
COLUMBIA - The city will discuss the results of the 2017 Community Survey at Monday's city council meeting. Used... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Horses and riders showing off to raise funds
Horses and riders showing off to raise funds
ROCHEPORT - The Sunny Oaks Charity Horse Show brought about 20 riders out Sunday afternoon to compete for ribbons and... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 3:36:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Kewpie collection shows one woman's love for Hickman High School mascot
Kewpie collection shows one woman's love for Hickman High School mascot
SPRINGFIELD - A Hickman High School graduate has surrounded herself with Kewpies. The dolls' trademark round eyes watch happily from... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 8:05:00 AM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Boone County kicks off Relay for Life events
Boone County kicks off Relay for Life events
COLUMBIA - Hundreds of people impacted by cancer gathered together on a track Saturday in support of cancer fighters and... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, June 16 2018 Jun 16, 2018 Saturday, June 16, 2018 10:11:00 PM CDT June 16, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 77°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
3am 78°
4am 77°
5am 76°
6am 76°