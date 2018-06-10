Columbians run a 5k For The Kids

COLUMBIA - MizzouThon hosted its 2nd annual “FT5k,” a 5k race "For The Kids," on MU’s campus today.

The fundraiser’s motto was “If they can fight, I can run” with a superhero theme.

Victoria Stamp, MizzouThon vice president of recruitment, said every person running in the race is a hero to the kids, that’s why the participants were encouraged to wear a superhero costume.

Every year MizzouThon raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for MU Women’s and Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

MizzouThon is in its fourth year of a five year $1 million pledge to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Kristen Fritschie, coordinator for Children’s Miracle Network at MU Children’s Hospital, said that if a similar amount is raised this year in comparison to year’s past, MizzouThon should reach its pledge a year early.

“They pledged to raise $250,000 over five year’s time, but every year they’ve raised so much more than that,” Fritschie said.

Fritschie said that when people donate money to Miracle Children’s Network their money goes to equipment and programmatic needs; But with a donation to MizzouThon, the money goes specifically to children’s programs and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Stamp said there are multiple events MizzouThon hosts to raise money throughout the year besides its dance-a-thon in the spring.

“This 5k is really community based. We have hospital workers, miracle kids, and Columbia residents, in addition to MU students,” Stamp said.

Fritschie said the fact that MizzouThon’s donations go directly to a hospital in the same city is one of her favorite things about MizzouThon.

“It’s not going up in the sky, it’s not going to a corporate place, it’s staying here,” Fritschie said. “It’s helping these kids have quality of life and quantity of life.”

Stamp is studying to be a nurse and has a personal interest in pediatrics, but the impact MizzouThon has on people’s lives is why she feels passionate about the organization.

“Our hospital was able to save a baby that spent only 22 weeks in the womb, which is a little over half the time the baby should be in the mother’s body,” Stamp said. “Now he’s at home now, living the life he should be.”

MizzouThon’s “Main Event,” 13.1 hour dance-a-thon, is scheduled for April 7, 2018.