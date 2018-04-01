Columbine Victim's Family Organization Talks Anti-Bullying

COLUMBIA - An organization formed by the family of Rachel Joy Scott, the first victim in the Columbine High School tragedy, presented its message Monday at Lange Middle School.

"Rachel's Challenge" is a series of nationwide programs and strategies meant to help students and adults combat bullying.

Rachel's dad and step-mom started Rachel's Challenge when they found her writings and drawings with positive messages for her friends and classmates. The organization's mission is to inspire, equip and empower every person to create a permanent positive culture change in their school, business and community by starting a chain reaction of kindness and compassion.

Aaron Kinebrew, a Rachel's Challenge speaker, said this is his second year presenting and he enjoys helping others learn about the tragedies of Columbine and how people can learn from it.

"Getting Rachel's story, her message out to people that's the most important thing. The message of kindness, the message of love,the message of spreading compassion to people thats really important," Kinebrew said.

Lange Middle School Principal, Dr. C. Bernard Solomon, said its an important message for his students to hear.

"We continue to try to implement a lot of different programs in order to help our kids be successful," Solomon said.

"Bullying is a hot topic nowadays and a lot of our students are sensitive in what their peers think about them, so Rachel's Challenge really helps us get to the bottom of where the problems are, what are kids experiencing, and how we can help them overcome some of those challenges that they have in those relationships," Solomon added.

Monday was the second time Rachel's Challege made an appearance at Lange Middle School.

Rachel's Challenge will present in New Hampshire Wednesday and in Michigan on Friday.