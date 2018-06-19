Coming Off Huge Game, Josey Well-Rested

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Henry Josey watched the second half of last week's rout over Western Illinois, costing him a shot at Missouri's single-game rushing record.



The sophomore tailback happily settled for 263 yards on only 14 carries Saturday night. And he's got fresh legs for top-ranked Oklahoma.



The Tigers will be counting on the lone healthy component of their three-man job share to shoulder as much of the load as possible. Coach Gary Pinkel has been wary of overexposing the 190-pound Josey, and though he's totaled 400 yards in the first three games, he's averaging fewer than 10 carries per game.



Given the chance, Josey believes he can be an every-down back, noting that though he's on the smaller side he's had a knack for avoiding direct hits. He's hoping Pinkel was just saving him for the Big 12.