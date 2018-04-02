Comments Get College Instructor Fired

OZARK (AP) - Ozarks Technical Community College has promptly fired a geography instructor after students complained he had joked about being a suicide bomber. The community college also filed a report with Ozark police about the part-time instructor. A college spokesman said several students had complained that the instructor walked into class Wednesday, set his briefcase on a table and said "I'm a suicide bomber." The students said the comment was inappropriate after the Virginia Tech massacre this week. Ozark police and the college did not release the teacher's name pending an investigation. Police said the teacher told an investigator he had made the comment as a joke to lighten the mood before a test.