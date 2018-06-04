Commerce Bank on Broadway Robbed, Photo of Suspect Released

COLUMBIA - An unknown suspect robbed the Commerce Bank at 901 E. Broadway Thursday afternoon at 4:38 p.m.

A male in his mid thirties (see photo) entered the bank and told the teller they were being robbed. The teller handed the man an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

No one was injured during the robbery and no weapon was displayed or implied.

Persons with information regarding the crime should contact the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (573)875-TIPS.