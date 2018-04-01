Commission Discuss Hinkson Creek Storm Water Issue

COLUMBIA - The Environment and Energy Commission discussed storm water and renewable energy issues in Columbia.

One of the issue regards Columbia Public School's resurfacing its bus parking garage. The Chair of the Commission Karl Skala said they are concerned that nearby Hinkson Creek might be affected.

Skala said the members will introduce a series of environment and energy reports during the meeting.

"We'll take it up with the full commission to get comments and so on and so forth," Skala said. "If necessary, try to draft some of the language that will be necessary for either a letter of recommendation or formal report to the City Council."

The Environment and Energy Commission would become the Sustainability Commission based the City Manager's letter on proposed changes to the board.