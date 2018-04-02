Commission Explores Pay Raise

At its first meeting in four years, the commission worked to organize its plan for possible salary increases for the next budget year.

"We will look and are looking at past commissioner's reports," Commission Chairperson Jack Pohrer said.

The possible pay raises would affect all elected officials.

"We establish the salaries for elected state officials. All of the executive branch, legislative branch, and the judicial branch," Commission member Judge Paul Simon said.

Even though the commission has a Dec. 1 deadline, its recommendations can still be rejected. But the commission's recommendation will carry more weight than ever before. Because of Amendment 7, a two-thirds majority of each house must reject the recommendation by Feb. 1, otherwise the recommendation goes into affect.

Before any finalized recommendations can be submitted, the commission must hold four public hearings, at different locations across Missouri.

"And of course for the public it would be a way to appear not only to voice their opinion, but, if they have some questions and they don't understand something, certainly this commission would be happy to respond," Pohrer said.

The first public hearing on this topic was held Monday afternoon in Jefferson City. The other three sites and times have yet to be announced.