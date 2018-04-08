Committee Announces Blueprint For Missouri Education
JEFFERSON CITY - The Senate's Educated Citizenry 2020 Committee presented it's final report on Friday at the State Capitol. The committee used public testimony and presentations from education professionals to make a blueprint for the future of Missouri's education. The committee announced it's five major recommendations for the state's next ten years.
The committee's report said it's important to "ensure that all students have the opportunity for high-quality public education at all levels. The committee said this can be achieved through five main themes of access, accountability, teacher quality, school readiness, and governance are the five most important areas to focus on.
One goal of the committee is to improve the way school districts and universities work together. The report recommends creating "a state-level education governance system that spans from pre kindergarten through post-secondary education." Sen. David Pearce of Warrensburg said, "Not only will it save money for the state of Missouri, but it gets those groups focused and working together on a full time basis."
The committee was formed in January of 2009, and committee members said time wasn't an important factor in writing the report. "Our task was not to have something done for the 2010 legislative session, but rather look where do we want to be in the state of Missouri, in this case, in the year 2020," said Pearce.
The report maps out a plan for Missouri's education system, but Pearce said it won't mean anything until people do something about it. "It's up to the individuals who come up with the report and the people that read these reports, that determine the fate of reports, and if we don't ever look back at this and use it, it will sit on the shelf and collect dust," said Pearce.
