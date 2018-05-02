Committee investigating Greitens says he lied to state Ethics Commission

8 hours 31 minutes 8 seconds ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 Wednesday, May 02, 2018 2:58:00 PM CDT May 02, 2018 in News
By: Annie Hammock, KOMU 8 Interactive Director

JEFFERSON CITY - The House Special Investigative Committee looking into scandals involving Gov. Eric Greitens said in a report Wednesday there is compelling evidence he knew he was using a charity donor list illegally for campaign fundraising and falsified a report to the Missouri Ethics Committee about it.

At issue: a donor list Greitens he got without permission from a charity he founded, The Mission Continues. He used the list to raise money for his political campaign - nearly $2 million according to some reports.

Committee Chairman Jay Barnes, R-Jefferson City, said, “The report shows the governor took advantage of a charity that works hard to take care of our veterans. The committee found that the Mission Continues was the true owner of the fundraising list and its property was taken without permission and used inappropriately for political gain.”

Greitens did admit to using the list and paid a small fine to the Ethics Commission, but the House committee said he lied in his statements at the time, specifically about how he came to be in possession of the list and how he used it.

Greitens' statement to the Ethics Commission said the list was an in-kind donation from former campaign worker Danny Laub. Laub told the House committee that statement was “false in every particular.”

In a deposition Laub said, "The whole document made me sick."

The committee said Greitens told his political aides to use the list even though he had signed an agreement never to disclose the charity's confidential donor information.

The legal counsel for the Greitens for Missouri Campaign said the committee's investigation was flawed because the campaign itself was never asked to testify.

Catherine Hanaway said, "If Chairman Barnes were on a quest to find out the truth, he has unfinished business to conduct. He ought to ask the campaign for its version of events before acting as judge and jury in a matter that was settled long ago."

Hanaway also said the use of the donor list was an issue that was already settled with the Missouri Ethics Commission.

"The sum and substance of the first 70 or so paragraphs outline a charge—that The Mission Continues list was used for campaign purposes—considered and resolved a year ago by the MEC with a $100 fine, less than most speeding tickets," she said.

Authorities are reviewing the possibility of charging Greitens with filing a false campaign report, according to the Associated Press.

Greitens is facing felony computer tampering charges related to the list. 

Shortly after his April 20 indictment, Greitens said the charge was another attempt by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to smear his name in a political witch hunt.

It was Gardner who charged Greitens with invasion of privacy after he was accused of blackmailing a woman he had an affair with.

The woman testified at length before the House committee, which, in an earlier report, deemed her “credible.”

The committee is now well past the initial 40 days it set for itself to look into allegations against Greitens. It released its first report, on the blackmail allegations, on April 11.

Each new development - first word of the affair, the invasion of privacy charges, the committee's first report, the tampering charges and the latest report - brings fresh calls for Greitens resignation - or impeachment.

House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty, D-Kansas City, said Wednesday Greitens is "without honor" and as evidence against him mounts there is "no other way this ends.

Rep. Mike Stephens, R-Bolivar, called the report "extremely serious" and "troubling."

"They will leave lasting repercussions on our state," he said.

Greitens has repeatedly and vehemently said he will not step down. He said the truth will prevail in court. His criminal trial on the invasion of privacy charges starts May 14.

More News

Grid
List

Mental health resources to increase in Missouri
Mental health resources to increase in Missouri
COLUMBIA - People who live with mental illnesses in Missouri could see an increase in resources available. A technology called... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 Wednesday, May 02, 2018 9:08:00 PM CDT May 02, 2018 in News

Missouri House to extend substance abuse counseling for mothers
Missouri House to extend substance abuse counseling for mothers
JEFFERSON CITY—A bill proposed by the Missouri House could be the first of its kind in the nation. Bill... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 Wednesday, May 02, 2018 9:02:00 PM CDT May 02, 2018 in News

One man pushes for homeless shelter in Moberly
One man pushes for homeless shelter in Moberly
MOBERLY - The Moberly City Council denied zoning for a homeless shelter this week, but Ross Prevo says he won't... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 Wednesday, May 02, 2018 7:54:00 PM CDT May 02, 2018 in News

TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to wait weeks to see a physician for mental health. Some clinics have... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 Wednesday, May 02, 2018 7:22:00 PM CDT May 02, 2018 in Target 8

State Capitol dome lit up in blue to honor fallen officers
State Capitol dome lit up in blue to honor fallen officers
JEFFERSON CITY - Colored lights are casting a blue glow over the state Capitol to honor law enforcement officers lost... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 Wednesday, May 02, 2018 7:14:00 PM CDT May 02, 2018 in News

New Parking Advisory Commission plans to hire consultant, collect data
New Parking Advisory Commission plans to hire consultant, collect data
COLUMBIA - The new parking advisory commission plans to hire a consultant to collect parking data for downtown and surrounding... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 Wednesday, May 02, 2018 6:55:00 PM CDT May 02, 2018 in News

Dry April slows down crop planting
Dry April slows down crop planting
CENTRALIA – April was a dry month. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, there was only five inches... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 Wednesday, May 02, 2018 5:57:00 PM CDT May 02, 2018 in News

Missouri bill raises the stakes in fight over "fake meat"
Missouri bill raises the stakes in fight over "fake meat"
COLUMBIA - The Missouri House passed a provision that could raise the stakes in the fight between farmers and the... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 Wednesday, May 02, 2018 4:11:00 PM CDT May 02, 2018 in News

CDC shows major jump in mosquito-borne diseases
CDC shows major jump in mosquito-borne diseases
COLUMBIA - A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mosquitoes are carrying diseases at alarming... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 Wednesday, May 02, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT May 02, 2018 in News

Committee investigating Greitens says he lied to state Ethics Commission
Committee investigating Greitens says he lied to state Ethics Commission
JEFFERSON CITY - The House Special Investigative Committee looking into scandals involving Gov. Eric Greitens said in a report Wednesday... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 Wednesday, May 02, 2018 2:58:00 PM CDT May 02, 2018 in News

Boy Scouts of America drop 'boy' from its name
Boy Scouts of America drop 'boy' from its name
COLUMBIA — The Boy Scouts of America announced Wednesday morning it is dropping the "Boy" from the name of its... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 Wednesday, May 02, 2018 2:57:00 PM CDT May 02, 2018 in News

Financial forms show Greitens' travel paid by donors
Financial forms show Greitens' travel paid by donors
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Documents show a company owned by one of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' biggest financial backers... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 Wednesday, May 02, 2018 2:39:00 PM CDT May 02, 2018 in Continuous News

The Latest: Committee to release new report on Greitens
The Latest: Committee to release new report on Greitens
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Latest on the investigation of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local): 12:30... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 Wednesday, May 02, 2018 2:34:00 PM CDT May 02, 2018 in Continuous News

House Democrats seek immediate action to remove Greitens
House Democrats seek immediate action to remove Greitens
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri House Democrats are demanding that the Republican leadership launch immediate impeachment proceedings against GOP... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 Wednesday, May 02, 2018 2:30:00 PM CDT May 02, 2018 in Continuous News

Sen. Roy Blunt discusses financial aid increase
Sen. Roy Blunt discusses financial aid increase
COLUMBIA – Sen. Roy Blunt met with educators, students and city officials on Wednesday to talk about federal funding for... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 Wednesday, May 02, 2018 2:23:00 PM CDT May 02, 2018 in News

Business owners, workers push to raise minimum wage in Missouri
Business owners, workers push to raise minimum wage in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri business owners, workers and supporters submitted a petition in support of a minimum wage increase on... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 Wednesday, May 02, 2018 2:03:00 PM CDT May 02, 2018 in News

Fourth grade class celebrates after finding men who stole $700 of equipment
Fourth grade class celebrates after finding men who stole $700 of equipment
COLUMBIA - Ms. Schmidt’s fourth grade class at Paxton Keeley Elementary School celebrated with a pizza party Tuesday afternoon after... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 Wednesday, May 02, 2018 1:57:00 PM CDT May 02, 2018 in News

Missouri service dog found after fleeing car crash
Missouri service dog found after fleeing car crash
HILLSBORO (AP) — A service dog in training that went missing after a car crash in eastern Missouri has been... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 Wednesday, May 02, 2018 1:37:38 PM CDT May 02, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 78°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
12am 75°
1am 72°
2am 70°
3am 69°