Committee Studying 'Urban Deer' in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) -- A new committee in Cape Girardeau will study how to best manage the increasing deer population in the southeast Missouri city.

City manager Scott Meyer announced the names of committee members Monday.

The committee is being asked to consider urban deer hunting, which typically allows trained hunters to kill deer with a bow on private property. Other options will also be considered.

The Southeast Missouri reports that some members of the committee have expressed support for the idea, while others have concerns.

The committee is expected to take four to six months to study urban deer hunting ordinances from other communities and discuss the issue with experts. At least one public hearing will be held to discuss the proposal.