Committee to vote on new Columbia recovery center

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee will vote Monday to possibly approve a new Landmark Hospital Transitional Recovery Center in Columbia.

If approved, it would be a three-story, 60-bed skilled nursing facility.

White Oaks Real Estate, Investments of Columbia, LLC, Landmark Transitional Recovery, and Center of Columbia, LLC submitted a Certificate of Need application back in July for the new facility.

Christy Nevels, the director of quality management and infection control at Landmark Hospital, said the new facility would work in conjunction with the current Columbia Landmark Hospital.

She said the new facility would accommodate patients who no longer need the intense care nurses provide in a hospital setting, but who are still not ready to return home.

There is currently no facility in Missouri for this type of care.

"I think it will be an excellent opportunity for Columbia to have a resource available that currently isn't. Currently having a place where you can send a patient needing dialysis or ventilation you have to send them out of state at this point," said Nevels.

Landmark's Attorney Richard Watters said hospitals are being pressed to discharge patients earlier and earlier, but yet they get penalized financially when the patient has to be readmitted within 30 days.

"Hospitals need a facility with highly skilled staff and sophisticated equipment that can accept and care for their sicker discharged patients without transferring them back to the hospital in that 30 day time period," said Watters.

If approved, the Landmark Hospital Transitional Recovery Center of Columbia will be located at the intersection of Business Loop 70 and Hathman Place.

It will cost $12,323,076. Financing for the project has already been approved.

According to Watters, the project has received a letter of support from Senator Kurt Schaeffer and a number of physicians in the community.

Boone Center Hospital and University of Missouri Health Care said they have no stance on the center's approval.

If approved, construction would begin this February.