Commonsense Solutions Urged for USPS Woes

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The incoming president of the Greeting Card Association is urging what he calls "commonsense solutions" to the Postal Service's budget problems.

Steve Doyal was the keynote speaker Tuesday at the National Rural Letter Carriers Association's convention in St. Louis. Among solutions he suggested is the use of cluster boxes -- grouping mailboxes at a centralized point in the community.

Doyal expressed concern about the possible cut of Saturday delivery. He says that many businesses rely upon Saturday delivery for receiving payments and predicts that if it is eliminated, many businesses will look to other delivery service providers, even if it means paying more.

About 3,000 people are participating in the conference.