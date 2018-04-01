Community Blesses New PET Home

Two months ago, a new headquarters on Heriford Road in Columbia opened and a multi-faith blessing of the building Sunday helped put mercy in motion.

"We wanted the blessing of the Christian group, the Muslim group, the Jewish group because they're here locally," said Mel West, who started the PET project in his basement 11 years ago.

Volunteers who build the handcranked, three-wheeled wheelchairs run the PET project. Sunday's blessing served to keep production on the move at the new location.

"It all flows together, I think Henry Ford would be proud of it," West said.

The PET project also hosted an open house for anyone to drop by and see what the volunteers do.