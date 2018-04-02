Community Bowls For a Good Cause

Sunday was the last day of the 26th Annual Bowl For Kids' Sake Fundraiser. Organizers expect the two-day event to raise more than $40,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Missouri. Each team that participated had to raise at least $200. Organizers say this year the event stood out from past ones.

"We just have a lot more community involvement than we've seen in years past. In years past we've had a lot more university involvement and this year we were able to get into the community and get a lot more teams that way," said event organizer Kylene Richardson.

There were close to 500 people involved in the event.