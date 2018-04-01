Community College Chancellor Named

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Community College has a new interim leader. Zelema Harris will take over August 20th, after a vote this week by the college's trustees. Harris is president emeritus of Parkland College in Champaign, Illinois. She succeeds Henry Shannon, who is retiring from the post but also taking a new college presidency in California. Harris will serve until a permanent replacement is found. Harris had the presidency post at Parkland from 1990 to 2006. Before that, she was president of Penn Valley Community College in Kansas City.