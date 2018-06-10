Community College Chancellor's Job Called Safe

WILDWOOD (AP) - The chancellor of St. Louis Community College is expected to keep her job despite concerns over the handling of an attack on a student.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Chancellor Myrtle Dorsey received her annual performance review Thursday. The new chairman of the Board of Trustees, Craig Larson, told the newspaper he expects Dorsey to complete the third year of her contract in the coming school year.

Larson says a law firm's investigation of the handling of the case has found nothing to cause dismissal.

A female student was attacked in a restroom on April 18 at the Meramec campus. The president of that campus resigned after concerns were raised about how the incident was investigated and the failure to immediately alert students, faculty and staff.