Community Gathers to Walk in Remembrance

COLUMBIA - Community members in Columbia gathered at Douglass High School Monday night to participate in the city's 40th annual celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.'s life.

A crowd of about 30 people of all ages and races met after dark to walk a couple of blocks to Saint Paul AME Church with candles in hand.

They said they were participating to remember how far equality has come.

"There's a spirit of sister and brotherhood, an interfaith atmosphere, and we want to participate in commemorating Dr. King's ideals," said participant Brad Boyd-Kennedy.

The 40th annual celebration included a handful of ministers from local churches, a community choir, and a look back at the past through personal recollections.

The event is organized by Columbia Parks and Rec and the Columbia Chapter of the Martin Luther King Memorial Association, founded in 1972.

The association is also responsible for several scholarships for Columbia high school students. To learn more about those, contact any member of the committee. Members include Arvarh Strickland, Carolyn Allen, Wynna F. Elbert, Joanie Sorrels, George Farris, Bill Thompson, Frances Sheets-Bowman, and Monica Naylor.

The association asks that people with suggestions for next year's awards email mrbilbill@gmail.com or call 573-874-6397.