Community Health Fair Comes to College Campus

FULTON - Westminster College and the Callaway County United Way teamed up Thursday to host the second annual Community Health Fair at the Mueller Student Center on the Westminster College Campus. More than 25 free health services were offered, including cholesterol tests, spinal alignment and blood pressure checks.

It also included general information booths to promote overall health. The event looked to draw residents from the community after last year's attendees were mostly students. Organizers say the event is important in the community because many people can't afford health care.

"People wait until their sickness gets serious and end up going to the emergency room. So we felt that if we were able to provide this free health fair for them, for them to come and get this free health advice and services, and detect any early symptoms of illness, they could go to the hospital early to get treatments so they don't have to wait until it gets worse for them to go to the emergency room," event coordinator Gregory Rockson said.

