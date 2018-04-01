Community Members Call to Action After Sandy Hook Tragedy

COLUMBIA - In the wake of the Sandy Hook tragedy a community group called Putting Kids First decided to have a call to action.

On Sunday the group along with Columbia Parks and Recreation dedicated 41 trees at Stephens Lake Park in a place called the Children's Grove to create a place of happy memories for children and adults in the area.

This comes after the same group successfully passed a mental health tax in Columbia to provide behavioral heal services for youth.

The Children's Grove is comprised of magnolia and crabapple trees.

Sunday's dedication included community leaders like Dr. Chris Belcher and Christine Corcoran, along with performances by The Missouri Symphony Conservatory Children's Chorus, Junior Sinfonia and Young Artist's Philharmonic Ensembles.

The group plans to continue to promote mental health awareness for youth in the area.