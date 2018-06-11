Community members come out to support LGBTQ members after Orlando shooting

COLUMBIA - Two months after the Orlando shooting, people come together to support the 18th annual mid-Missouri Pride Festival on Saturday.

Coordinator for the University of Missouri's LGBTQ center Sean Olmstead said it means a lot to see people come out to the pride fest.

"Having something like this it sort of helps to say no we have a community here, and we support you and love you," Olmstead said.

Hampton said it is a great to see so many allies and people come together to support the LGBTQ community.

President of the festival, Dustin Hampton said, "While we still remember what happened in Orlando, we are giving the best comeback we can in continuing to live and celebrate."

This is the largest number of booths the festival has seen.