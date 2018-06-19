Community Members Defend Their Park's Reputation

COLUMBIA - Columbia community members stand behind Douglass Park after feeling unfairly singled out by Columbia City Councilwoman Ginny Chadwick.

Chadwick told KOMU 8 News Friday she wants to limit or ban alcohol consumption in city parks. Some members of the black community say Douglass Park was unfairly singled out by the council.

Members of the community say it is due to the number of black people that go to the park.

KOMU 8 News visited Douglass Park Saturday and spoke with community member Curtis Soul. He said community members gather every Saturday afternoon at Douglass Park for workout sessions and to grill out. Alcohol is not necessarily consumed during this time.

"I've been here every Friday and Saturday, here in Douglass Park and the park's not like that," Soul said. "If I wanted to get a cold beer right this moment, it would be very hard for me to find a beer here in Douglass Park."