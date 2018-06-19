Community Members Get Hands On With the State Highway Patrol

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Wednesday that it completed its 2013 "Community Alliance Program".

The program selects 20 participants to spend six weeks learning the ins and outs of what highway patrol officers do.

They travel to various patrol facilities in Jefferson City watching demonstrations and getting hands on experience.

The goal of the program is to give citizens an idea of all the different duties that are required of the Patrol.

Courses include the history of the Patrol, radar, search and seizure, polygraph, driving while intoxicated and many others. They also see demonstrations from a K-9 unit, bomb squad, SWAT and marine operations.

Sergeant Paul Reinsch says the program really tries to cover all aspects of the Patrol.

"The main thing is to let people know that the highway patrol officer is not just a trooper that's stopping cars, there's so many other aspects and devisions that we have," Reinsch said.

If you're interested in participating in the next Community Alliance Program you can contact Troop F at (573) 751-1000