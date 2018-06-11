Community mourns loss of MU student at candlelight vigil

COLUMBIA - Friends and community members gathered to mourn an MU student at a candlelight vigil Monday.

People filled the Beta Theta Pi fraternity lawn to comfort each other and remember their friend.

20-year-old Paul Miltenberger died in a hit and run accident in Dallas, Texas on Sunday. He was a sophomore business major and a Beta Theta Pi fraternity member.

Miltenberger's friends spoke about their memories of him at the vigil.

"He knew I had his back, and I knew he always had mine. That's the kind of guy Paul was. You expect so much from him, but he didn't want anything in return. Being your friend was enough for him. He always put others before himself...and that's what makes Paul, Paul," Max Rowe said.

In a statement on Twitter, the fraternity said, "Whether you knew him as Paul, P-RO, or anything in between, we lost an incredible brother today. RIP Paul, our prayers are with you."

Beta Theta Pi retweeted a post that said services for Miltenberger will be on Saturday at White's Chapel Methodist Church in Southlake, Texas.