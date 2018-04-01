Community Organizes Vigil for Blake Litton

MORGAN COUNTY- Supporters will march around Morgan County R-1 to Stover Park on Thursday, February 23rd at 5:15 p.m. to remember Blake Litton. Police have charged Litton's mother, Jamie Litton and her boyfriend, Thomas Presley, with second degree murder for the three-year-old's death.

Vigil organizers ask that people participating in the march celebrate Litton's life and make the event "all about Blake," by keeping from mentioning "negative comments about the situation." Organizers encourage participants to wear blue and bring a candle for the march. People can get a candle at the march by donating $0.25 to the Litton family for funeral costs.

File photo courtesy of armin_vogel on flikr creative commons.