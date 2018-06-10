Community Potluck Dinner to Support Shakir Hamoodi

COLUMBIA - Hundreds of people are expected at a potluck dinner Wednesday night to show their support for Shakir Hamoodi and his family at Rock Bridge Christian Church.

Friends and family planned the event to say goodbye to Hamoodi before he begins his 3-year sentence in federal prison Aug. 28.

Hamoodi is the owner of World Harvest Market and he and his family have called Columbia home for almost three decades. He was convicted of violating federal sanctions against Iraq after sending about $200,000 to family, friends, and charities to his native country from 1991 to 2003.

Hamoodi, a former University of Missouri nuclear scientist, pleaded guilty to the charges in 2009 and was sentenced by a federal judge to serve three years in prison in May.

Hamoodi's family and supporters said they will continue to fight for his freedom starting first with a petition to urge President Obama to commute his sentence. For more information on the petition click here.