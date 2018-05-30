Community Remembers Hailey Owens

SPRINGFIELD - Thousands of supporters gathered Saturday in downtown Springfield to remember 10-year-old Hailey Owens.

People from around Missouri lit candles and walked down Commercial St. in honor of Owens and her family.

The walk that started at 8 p.m. lasted about 15 minutes and concluded with a live singing of Amazing Grace.

Owens' family, including her mother led the walk.

Springfield police estimate about 10,000 people turned out.