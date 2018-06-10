Community Seeks Answers in Missing Woman Case

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

RISCO (AP) - Every Sunday, members of a Baptist congregation in the Missouri Bootheel town of Risco say a prayer for Teresa Butler. She's one of their own and has been missing for more than a year. New Madrid County Sheriff Terry Stevens thinks she met with foul play. Teresa's husband, Dale Butler, says he fears someone broke into their home and harmed her. He saw his 35-year-old wife on January 24th last year before he left for his night shift at work. But the next morning, he says he found his two children asleep, but no sign of his wife. He says computer games, a stereo and camera were missing. Anyone with information about Teresa Butler's disappearance is asked to call the sheriff's department at 573-748-2516.