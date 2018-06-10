Community Seeks Answers in Missing Woman Case
RISCO (AP) - Every Sunday, members of a Baptist congregation in the Missouri Bootheel town of Risco say a prayer for Teresa Butler. She's one of their own and has been missing for more than a year. New Madrid County Sheriff Terry Stevens thinks she met with foul play. Teresa's husband, Dale Butler, says he fears someone broke into their home and harmed her. He saw his 35-year-old wife on January 24th last year before he left for his night shift at work. But the next morning, he says he found his two children asleep, but no sign of his wife. He says computer games, a stereo and camera were missing. Anyone with information about Teresa Butler's disappearance is asked to call the sheriff's department at 573-748-2516.
More News
Grid
List
HALLSVILLE - Mayor Logan Carter said a city employee was fired after they were involved in an incident that put... More >>
in
FULTON (AP) — The latest addition to the National Churchill Museum in Missouri is a testament to the longtime... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport will be undergoing maintenance to fix one of its runways with the plan of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Missing hosted their eleventh annual event to support those with missing loved ones. "He was... More >>
in
FULTON - The second annual Strawberry Festival raised money for the Central Missouri Honor Flight Saturday evening at Serenity Valley... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City home sales are the highest they've been since before the recession, and that's having an... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - While the calendar says summer does not start until the end of June, sweltering temperatures in the area... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Guests can get paid $3,500 to stay at a St. Louis hotel for up to 12... More >>
in
SEDALIA - The community of Sedalia hosted a departure ceremony for a Sedalia-based National Guard unit recently deployed to the... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Three people were sent to the hospital after a boat hit a cliff at the... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A boat fire left two passengers burned at Lake of the Ozarks Friday night. ... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - Four people were taken into custody Thursday after the Miller County Sheriff's Office and the Mid-Missouri Drug... More >>
in
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A nationwide poll found Americans overwhelmingly support caring for children and older adults in the same... More >>
in
FULTON - Westminster College is looking forward to a new $4 million football stadium. Vice President of Campus Operations... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A guilty plea by the man who admitted killing 6-year-old Dayne Hathman will stand, a judge ruled Friday.... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) - Attorneys who represented the office of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens during a legislative investigation have... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After seven years of dedicated service to the Columbia Police Department, K-9 Raf is retiring, the CPD said.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike Parson will tour Missouri next week to hear from community leaders as he... More >>
in