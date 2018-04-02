Community to hold vigil to honor shooting victims

COLUMBIA - Community members will hold a candlelight vigil Monday night at the Boone County Courthouse Amphitheater to honor the Orlando shooting victims, according to a Sunday announcement from the event's organizers.

The event will be organized by Mid-Mo Pride Fest, along with several churches and other organizations.

50 were killed and 53 were injured in the shooting, at a gay nightclub in Orlando. Vigil organizers called it "a senseless act of violence."