CoMo Disabilities Advocacy Network Hosts Forum

COLUMBIA - The CoMo Disabilities Advocacy Network held a forum Thursday with Columbia mayoral and city council candidates to discuss major issues involved with this years election.The forum was held at Paquin Tower and focused on the needs of Columbia's disability community.

In the last month, the candidates have discussed Columbia's economy and various ways to improve. One of the biggest topics of discussion has been bringing jobs to Columbia and creating more entry level jobs for residents.

"People need to work and lots of times they have the knowledge and the skills", said Diane Gooch, a resident of Paquin Tower.

Gooch said while she thinks unemployment is especially hard on people with disabilities, she said unemployment is hard on everyone.

During the forum candidates were allowed to give two minute opening and closing statements. Candidates had one minute to address each question.

The election is April 2nd.