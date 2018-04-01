COMO duck pluck raises money for Central Missouri Humane Society
COLUMBIA — Three thousand yellow rubber ducks filled the grounds of Columbia’s Central Missouri Humane Society to raise money for the animals in the shelter.
The shelter is completely funded by donations and volunteer work, which leads to a number of financial issues each year.
Michelle Casey, Human Society Associate Director, said it costs about $17,000 a week to keep the animal shelter doors open.
The duck pluck proceeds go directly to the animals in the shelter to provide food, vaccines, medications, surgeries and also pay the electric and water bills.
Community members paid $5 for each duck and trained shelter dogs picked three winning ducks out of the 3,000.
There are multiple community sponsors at the event and Casey said the shelter would not stay open without the community’s involvement.
"We’re just really thrilled with the community support," Casey said. "Our organization has made it all these years through our strong relationship with the community so we’re extremely grateful to have that."
Casey said this was one of the shelter’s biggest fundraisers, along with the Whiskers and Wine formal gala in the fall. She encourages all those who care about animals to donate, volunteer and serve as foster parents.
"It’s a really rewarding experience to get to see animals come in and out of the shelter and leave with their forever families," Casey said. "I feel like I made a difference at the end of every day."
Steve Devries, a foster parent at the shelter, adopted 50 ducks in the duck pluck to support the shelter.
"Nobody wants to pay for stray dogs so the up-keep is a big issue," Devries said. "They don’t get any money from the national Humane Society and the money comes from donations. There’s no money in dog rescue so it’s tough, but also why we’re out here supporting a good cause."
