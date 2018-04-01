ComoGives Campaign Begins to Help Local Non Profit Organizations

COLUMBIA - The Central Foundation of Central Missouri is kicking off its Como Gives online donation campaign.

The campaign will allow anyone to donate to 30 local non profit organizations in Columbia. The goal of the campaign is to encourage giving and empower local non profit organizations. Donations are done and tracked through the Como Gives website.

Participating organizations said this campaign will encourage more people to give and will help Columbia in the long run.

"It's a good opportunity for people to get involved with non profits. We're happy to be part of the ground floor of this campaign that could be beneficial for non profits in the mid-Missouri area for years," said Colin LaVaute, Central Humane Society Relations Coordinator.

Participating organizations include

Job Point

Slow Food Katy Trail

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri

American Red Cross Heart of Missouri chapter

First Chance for Children

CHA Low Income Services Inc.



MU Adult Day Connection

Big Central Big Sisters of Central Missouri

Alzheimer Association Greater Missouri Chapter

Services for Independent Living

Woodhaven



Heart of Missouri CASA

PedNet Coalition

Central Missouri Humane Society

Boy Scouts of America, Great River Council

Voluntary Action Center

Meal on Wheels of Columbia

A Call to Serve International

Boone County Council on Aging

Seniors Matter



Community Foundation of Central Missouri



Family Health Center of Boone County



The Missouri Symphony Society



New Wave Corporation KOPN 89.5 FM

Coyote Hill Christian Children's Home

Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture



We Always Swing Jazz Series

Community Playground of Columbia Inc. Fun City Youth Academy



Lutheran Family and Children Services

The Intersection

As of its start day on Sunday, it has raised more than $1,500.

One donor will be chosen to receive a $500 grant to donate in their name to any participating non profit organization of their choice.

The campaign runs from December 1 through December 31.