Companies See Rise in Holiday Shipping

COLUMBIA - December 24th might be Santa's busiest day. But Monday will be the busiest day for Fedex. The company said it plans to move almost 16 million shipments worldwide.

FedEx said items from large internet retailers, like Amazon.com and retail inventory such as apparel and electronics drive the high holiday traffic.

For the entire season FedEx expects an 11 percent increase from 2009. It predicts more than 220 million shipments globally for the holiday season.

Meanwhile, U-P-S is also seeing an increase. It projects shipping for the season to be up more than seven percent. UPS said it's busiest day will be December 22nd, when it ships 24 million packages.