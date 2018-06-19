Companies to Receive Flag-of-Freedom Award

JEFFERSON CITY - Eight companies will receive a Flag-of-Freedom reward from the Government on Tuesday.

Midway Electric, Inc., University of Missouri Health Care, Mortgage Research Center, LLC., Reality House Programs, Inc., First Student of Columbia, MBS Textbook Exchange, Inc., Harry S. Truman Hospital and Occi Inc. are receiving the award as a result of the "Show-Me Heroes" Program.

Governor Jay Nixon started the program as an incentive for Missouri companies to hire more veterans.

The companies will receive their award at 8 a.m.