Company asks Missouri to rethink multistate power line

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Houston-based company asked Missouri utility regulators to reconsider their rejection of a proposed high-voltage power line that was planned for a multistate wind energy project.

The Kansas City Star reported that Clean Line Energy wanted the Missouri Public Service Commission to rehear its application to build a $2.2 billion transmission line to carry Kansas wind power across Missouri to eastern power grids.

The company said Missouri officials made multiple errors and did not act "even-handed" when the commission on July 1 denied the request to build Grain Belt Express.

That project was backed by business groups, labor unions and environmentalists but opposed by farmers in the path that stretched from western Missouri's Buchanan County to Ralls County on the east side of the state.