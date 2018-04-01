Company Owned by McCaskill's Husband Buys Plane

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The company owned by U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill's husband has bought an airplane the Missouri senator could occasionally use.

McCaskill's office disclosed the purchase Friday by Joseph Shepard's company, which took possession of the plane a week ago. The plane will be used primarily for Shepard's business.

In 2011, McCaskill, a Democrat, sold a plane for which she and Shepard had an ownership stake. Before that, McCaskill reimbursed the federal treasury $88,000 for taxpayer funded travel and paid St. Louis County about $320,000 in back property taxes, interest and penalties related to that plane.

McCaskill's office said Friday no taxpayer dollars will be used when she flies on this airplane. An independent company is managing compliance with tax and financial reporting. A property declaration is to be filed Jan. 2.