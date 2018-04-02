Company tries again to build power line in Missouri

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A company is trying again to build a power line in Missouri for a multistate wind energy project.

Houston-based Clean Line Energy Partners on Thursday reapplied to build the Grain Belt Express despite earlier rejection from state regulators.

The power line would transmit energy from Kansas, across northern Missouri and Illinois to Indiana. Missouri utilities would have access to electricity.

Gov. Jay Nixon said Wednesday he supports the project. A group representing Missouri municipal utilities in June signed up for space on the transmission line.

But some landowners have said it could hurt farming and property values.

The Missouri Public Service Commission last year denied Grain Belt Express' application, citing landowner concerns and questioning the need for the project.

Missouri is the only state that hasn't approved it.