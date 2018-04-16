Comparison Reveals Mo. Childcare Cost Higher Than College Tuition

3 years 11 months 1 week ago Wednesday, May 07 2014 May 7, 2014 Wednesday, May 07, 2014 5:43:00 PM CDT May 07, 2014 in News
By: Nicole Neidenberg, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Missouri parents are no strangers to costly childcare, especially those in Boone County. Rebecca Schoebinger is a single mom working full-time. She says she wishes the state did more to help single parents.

"A lot of us mothers have one job or two or three just to get their child through daycare and a lot of us can't get daycare assistance just because we make too much money, just by a few dollars," Schoebinger said.

The director of the Latter House Childcare Center, Elizabeth Smith, said she's noticing more parents can't afford to pay for childcare.

"The biggest thing I'm noticing is it's difficult for parents, even with the assistance, to pay for the full tuition," Smith said.

Smith said this is causing childcare centers to end up with a loss because they can't always collect money from parents who can't afford it.

"In essence, we have to reduce some of our fees and help those who can't afford it," Smith added.

Childcare costs are alarmingly high, even more than some college tuitions. Boone County is one of the most expensive places in Missouri for childcare, according to a Child Care Aware study.

In Boone County, for an infant up to two years of age, the average the cost of childcare is $185 per week or $9,620 a year. Once a child turns three years old the average costs of care drops to $146 a week or $7,592 a year. The older the child, the greater the adult to child ratio can be, bringing costs down.

In state tuition for one year at the University of Missouri costs $9,430, which is approximately $200 less than a year of childcare tuition in Boone County for a one year old.

Missouri State University costs $6,908 a year, which is $2,712 less annually than childcare in Boone County for an infant. 

University of Missouri-St. Louis and University of Missouri-Kansas City both cost $9,474 yearly for Missouri residents, which is $146 less than childcare in Boone County for an infant.

Northwest University tuition costs $7,455 a year, which is more than $2,000 less than childcare in Boone County for an infant.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Senior Services licensing rules for child care centers, the adult to child ratio is below:

For every four children under the age of two, there must be one adult present. Once the child is two there can be eight children for one adult. When a child reaches three years old, the adult to child ration bumps to 1:10, and when the child is five the adult to child ratio is 1:16.

There are multiple resources to help parents find the right child care center. One example, Child Care Aware, is a nationwide hub of information for parents and childcare providers providing resources for programs like how much each one costs.

Joanne Nelson was the director of Central Child Care Aware and is now the new program manager of Boone County Children's Services Board.

"The younger the child, the more expensive it (childcare) is. Based on the smaller the group size, the higher the cost is going to be," Nelson said. "Columbia is one of the biggest cities in Missouri and with lots of professionals around that are willing to pay that money."

Kesha Barney is a single parent who works full time and says getting daycare assistance from the state is a nightmare.

"I applied in January and didn't hear back from them until the middle of March and that's when I got approved, but they didn't approve me for enough because I'm a single mom. I have other bills, and other kids and the money is just not enough," Barney said.

According to the Missouri Fiscal Budget 2014, there is $10 million for the Missouri Preschool Program, $3.5 million for Early Head Start Programs, $3.5 million for child care services quality improvement and accreditation assistance and $1.5 million for the First Steps Program. Yet, a total of $108.7 million is going toward K through 12 classrooms.

Nelson said it's great to see some money being spent on early childhood education, but more is needed, especially for private childcare.

"For every dollar we put into early childhood we're getting a seven to 10 dollar return rate, thus hopefully you'll see reading scores go up, you'll see kids ready to succeed in schools," Nelson said. "So teachers aren't burned with emotional problems or behavior issues."

Missouri ranks toward the bottom for child care assistance. If you make $23,520 a year or less you qualify for a subsidy. Missouri is also one of the few states that does not give bonuses to childcare providers who hire workers with college degrees.

"We know that if we can get a child into a good quality program then it will pay off expeditionary in the future," Nelson said.

More News

Grid
List

Seven inmates dead, 17 injured in South Carolina prison riot
Seven inmates dead, 17 injured in South Carolina prison riot
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Inmates armed with homemade knives fought each other for more than seven hours inside a maximum-security... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 12:40:39 PM CDT April 16, 2018 in News

First U.S. woman since 1985 wins Boston Marathon
First U.S. woman since 1985 wins Boston Marathon
BOSTON (AP) — Desiree Linden splashed her way through icy rain and a near-gale headwind to win the Boston Marathon... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 12:38:04 PM CDT April 16, 2018 in News

Greitens' prosecution calls its investigator "flawed"
Greitens' prosecution calls its investigator "flawed"
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A top official with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office says the "egregious mistake" of hiring... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 12:02:55 PM CDT April 16, 2018 in News

Man arrested following stabbing at substance abuse treatment center
Man arrested following stabbing at substance abuse treatment center
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man at Phoenix Health Programs on Sunday after he allegedly stabbed another person several times.... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 11:20:00 AM CDT April 16, 2018 in News

Two arrested after armed robbery attempt on Bass Avenue
Two arrested after armed robbery attempt on Bass Avenue
COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested two people in connection with an attempted armed robbery in the 1400 block of Bass... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 11:08:00 AM CDT April 16, 2018 in News

Columbia Police respond to shots fired on Paris Road
Columbia Police respond to shots fired on Paris Road
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to several reports of shots fired in the 1500 block of Paris Road early Monday... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 10:20:00 AM CDT April 16, 2018 in News

Man arrested in Moniteau County after car chase
Man arrested in Moniteau County after car chase
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies with the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle on Hwy 50 just east of Tipton... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 10:10:00 AM CDT April 16, 2018 in News

Four arrested after police chase in Boone County
Four arrested after police chase in Boone County
HALLSVILLE - Boone County deputies arrested four people Sunday night after a traffic stop turned into a chase. According... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 8:32:00 AM CDT April 16, 2018 in News

City council to vote on new trash site
City council to vote on new trash site
COLUMBIA - Monday night's city council meeting will have a dumpster on its agenda. City council members will vote... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 7:12:00 AM CDT April 16, 2018 in News

Columbia works toward producing less waste, being a sustainable city
Columbia works toward producing less waste, being a sustainable city
COLUMBIA - When you put something in the trash, throw something out your car window or put something down the... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, April 15 2018 Apr 15, 2018 Sunday, April 15, 2018 7:45:00 PM CDT April 15, 2018 in News

Veterinarian launches campaign for Missouri House of Representatives
Veterinarian launches campaign for Missouri House of Representatives
COLUMBIA - A veterinarian launched her campaign for the Missouri House of Representative District 44 seat Sunday. Dr. Maren... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, April 15 2018 Apr 15, 2018 Sunday, April 15, 2018 6:37:00 PM CDT April 15, 2018 in News

Fallout from Facebook data breach to continue for years, local experts say
Fallout from Facebook data breach to continue for years, local experts say
COLUMBIA - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been in the media spotlight this week after Congress grilled him for hours... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, April 15 2018 Apr 15, 2018 Sunday, April 15, 2018 6:21:00 PM CDT April 15, 2018 in News

Battle baseball's military appreciation night offers eye-opening experience
Battle baseball's military appreciation night offers eye-opening experience
COLUMBIA – Forty-four servicemen and servicewomen and 52 fallen veterans were honored at the Battle baseball team’s first military appreciation... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, April 15 2018 Apr 15, 2018 Sunday, April 15, 2018 6:00:00 PM CDT April 15, 2018 in Sports

Bowling event brings together children with arthritis
Bowling event brings together children with arthritis
COLUMBIA - The pins were falling at Columbia's Lazer Lanes on Sunday, as the Arthritis Foundation of Missouri played host... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, April 15 2018 Apr 15, 2018 Sunday, April 15, 2018 4:02:00 PM CDT April 15, 2018 in Continuous News

E. coli outbreak may have reached mid-Missouri
E. coli outbreak may have reached mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A recent E. coli outbreak, which has infected 35 people in 11 states, including Missouri, may have made... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, April 15 2018 Apr 15, 2018 Sunday, April 15, 2018 2:09:00 PM CDT April 15, 2018 in News

Mystery man in capitol mural identified
Mystery man in capitol mural identified
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The identity of a black man painted in famed artist Thomas Hart Benton's mural inside the... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 15 2018 Apr 15, 2018 Sunday, April 15, 2018 10:55:00 AM CDT April 15, 2018 in News

Benefit show held for 9-year old with leukemia
Benefit show held for 9-year old with leukemia
JEFFERSON CITY - A group of super-heros joined forces Sunday night to raise money for 9-year old Cody, who was... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 15 2018 Apr 15, 2018 Sunday, April 15, 2018 6:53:00 AM CDT April 15, 2018 in News

Columbia crash between a motorcycle and a car sent two people to the hospital
Columbia crash between a motorcycle and a car sent two people to the hospital
COLUMBIA - Two people were transported to the hospital with moderate and severe injuries Saturday night after a crash, according... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 14 2018 Apr 14, 2018 Saturday, April 14, 2018 11:59:00 PM CDT April 14, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 42°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
2pm 44°
3pm 46°
4pm 48°
5pm 49°