Competing Voting Plans Could Appear on Mo. Ballot

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers are advancing an early voting measure that could overlap with an initiative petition tackling the issue.

The competing proposals set up a scenario in which Missouri voters could endorse two early voting periods but see only one become law. Missouri law states that if conflicting constitutional amendments are approved at the same time, the measure that gets the largest affirmative vote takes effect.

The initiative petition would allow early voting for six weeks and require officials to accommodate early voting on Saturday and Sunday for the final 21 days before federal or state elections. The proposal in the Legislature calls for nine days of early voting and depends upon lawmakers approving funding.