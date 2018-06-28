Competitive Cable Circuits
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Your local cable TV company could be getting some more competition. Governor Blunt signed a law today that seeks to make it easier for telephone companies such as AT&T to start offering video service. The bill would let any company get approval from the state to offer TV service anywhere in Missouri. That's a big change from how it works now, where cable companies have to negotiate separate franchise agreements with each city. AT&T has pledged to spend more than $100 million to expand its video service in Missouri as a result of the new law. It passed the House and Senate overwhelmingly. Blunt also praised the bill. But some critics say it could leave consumers with fewer protections.
