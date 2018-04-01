Complaint Vs. Catholic Group's Letter Campaign

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Washington lawyer Marcus Owens said the mailing urged lawmakers to reject campaign contributions from a pro-stem cell group, Supporters of Health Research and Treatments. Owens urged the IRS to launch a tax-status inquiry into the Catholic Conference, accusing the group of using church resources to threaten candidates. His complaint said the conference implied that lawmakers who did not return $300 donations would be identified in Catholic newspapers. Executive Director Larry Weber said the letter did not include any threats.