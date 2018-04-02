Complaint Against Walgreen Pharmacists

The American Center for Law and Justice made the allegations on Wednesday in a filing with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in St. Louis. The filing is a standard requirement for a lawsuit against the company based in Deerfield, Ill. The pharmacists went on leave Nov. 28 after they refused on moral and religious grounds to fill requests for the morning-after pill. A Walgreen spokeswoman says state law requires pharmacists to fill emergency contraception prescriptions. She says the pharmacists also refused to accept Walgreen's offer of jobs in Missouri, where there isn't a rule about filling emergency contraception prescriptions.