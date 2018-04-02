Complaints lead MoDOT to remove tree decorations

PARKVILLE (AP) - A campaign is underway to restore holiday decorations that were removed from trees along a suburban Kansas City highway.

KMBC-TV reports that the decorations were taken down after the Missouri Department of Transportation received a complaint. For 30 years, a group has decorated the trees along Missouri 9, leading to Parkville's historic downtown.

Melissa Black, of MoDOT, said the agency's "primary concern is always for the safety of everyone on the roads."

Now, a group called Save 9 Highway Christmas Trees is working with MoDOT and a state lawmaker to file a special permit.

Campaign organizers said they want to put up even more decorations than before, although they may need to go in a different location. The group has also promised to take them down after the holidays.