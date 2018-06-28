Complaints over dicamba chemical continue in Missouri

COLUMBIA (AP) — The Missouri Department of Agriculture says it is continuing to receive a high volume of complaints over dicamba (Dye-CAM'-buh) from farmers who say the chemical is ruining their crops.

The agency received more than 310 complaints about dicamba this year, the highest number in years. A majority of complaints came from farmers in southeastern Missouri, who contend the chemical drifted from nearby farms and ruined their soybean fields.

The Columbia Missourian reports an estimated 3.1 million acres across the U.S. have been harmed by the chemical this summer.

The state temporarily banned the chemical in July, but the ban was lifted within a week with restrictions on its use.

The chemical was designed to kill broadleaf weeds but can drift into other farmer's crops that are not dicamba-resistant.