Complete Election Results from KOMU 8 News
MID-MISSOURI - Missouri voters cast their ballots Tuesday in a non-binding Republican primary, as well as for candidates in both the Democratic and Libertarian parties. There were also two issues on the ballot in Jefferson City.
With 100 percent of the statewide vote counted, the latest numbers are:
|U. S. President - Republican
|Votes
|Percent
|Rick Santorum
|138,957
|55.2%
|Mitt Romney
|63,826
|25.3%
|Ron Paul
|30,641
|12.2%
|Uncommitted
|9,859
|3.9%
|Rick Perry
|2,463
|1.0%
|Herman Cain
|2,314
|0.9%
|Michele Bachmann
|1,690
|0.7%
|Jon Huntsman
|1,045
|0.4%
|Gary Johnson
|547
|0.2%
|Michael J. Meehan
|364
|0.1%
|Keith Drummond
|162
|0.1%
Vice President of the Boone County GOP Cheri Reisch said Santorum coming out on top does not surprise her because he was the only candidate who campaigned in Missouri. She also said she doesn't believe that Missouri's non-binding primary will hurt Romney in the long-run. Reisch said there's still a long time to go until November.
|U.S. President - Democrat
|Votes
|Percent
|Barack Obama
|64,405
|88.3%
|Uncommitted
|4,588
|6.3%
|Randall Terry
|2,016
|2.8%
|John Wolfe
|1,022
|1.4%
|Darcy G. Richardson
|892
|1.2%
|U.S. President - Libertarian
|Votes
|Percent
|James Orland Ogle III
|508
|52.7%
|(Uncommitted)
|456
|47.3%
And with 100 percent of the vote in from Jefferson City, the totals are:
|Jefferson City Ward 1 Council
|Votes
|Percent
|Rick Prather
|846
|60%
|Tyler Woods
|454
|32%
|Velma Steinman
|111
|8%
|Jefferson City 1/2 Cent Sales Tax
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|3324
|39%
|No
|5069
|61%
