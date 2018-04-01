Complete overhaul of Arch museum planned

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Renovation of the Gateway Arch and the grounds around it will mean closing the museum at its base starting Tuesday.

Once the Museum of Westward Expansion reopens in 2017, it will have new, high-tech exhibits and a new entrance.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that National Park Service staff must pack up the horse, bison, grizzly and talking animatronic robots.

Forty years have taken a toll on the stuffed animals. Ann Honious, chief of museum services and interpretation, says they will not return.

The egg-shaped tram cars will remain largely unchanged and continue to take riders to the top of the Arch throughout the renovation.