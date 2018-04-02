Compromise Allows Kansas City Crime Lab to Proceed

KANSAS CITY - A compromise has been reached that apparently ends a dispute over a new police station/crime lab campus in eastern Kansas City.

The compromise announced Thursday means the construction on the police station could start by October. The entire project is expected to be finished in the fall of 2015.

The compromise keeps the project within the city's proposed budget. And it allows a somewhat larger lab than city planners had envisioned, thanks to a redesign.

The Kansas City Star reported the compromise prompted the city council on Thursday to approve a $78 million bond package that includes $14 million for the East Patrol's cost overruns.

Designers believe they can expand the lab size to between 56,000 and 60,000 square feet, which is more than the current 31,000-square-foot lab.