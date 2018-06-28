Compromise Proposed for Dog Ban

COLUMBIA - A compromise to satisfy supporters and opposition of the potential dog ban in Bonnie View Park was in the works Wednesday.

Fourth Ward Councilman Daryl Dudley proposed the compromise in Monday night's city council meeting.

Under the compromise, dogs could be walked with a leash on park paths. The paths would also connect to Fairview Park which would have other areas for dogs to wander.

Residents and dog owners in the area voiced approval and disagreement with the compromise. One resident told KOMU she was so disgusted by the thought of a dog ban she would consider moving.

The Audubon Society, which focuses on the conservation of nature and wildlife, has been one of the major supporters of the dog ban. President Howard Hinkel said the Audubon Society supports the compromise.

Because of the controversy surrounding the issue, the city council chose to postpone a vote on the dog ban and possible compromise.