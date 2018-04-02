Computer's security software led to drug bust in Aurora

MOUNT VERNON (AP) — Security software installed on a stolen school-issued computer has led to drug-trafficking charges against a father and son.

A judge found sufficient evidence Thursday for 67-year-old Gary Crane, of Aurora, to be tried on charges of first-degree trafficking in drugs near a school, maintaining a public nuisance and receiving stolen property.

The Joplin Globe reported Aurora School District information technology employee Phillip Sousa testified at the preliminary hearing that he began receiving emails this summer from a stolen laptop. The emails included the GPS coordinates of the computer's location. Police traced the coordinates to a home where Crane lives with his son, Daniel Crane.

Police said a search of the home turned up the computer, methamphetamine and drug trafficking-related items. Daniel Crane was previously bound over for trial.