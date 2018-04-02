Computer science and coding classes spreading across mid-Missouri

FAYETTE - Coding and computer science is coming to more mid-Missouri high schools.

Code HS is a San Francisco based computer science teaching platform that is seeking to expand computer science programs in rural school districts of Missouri with a program called Code Missouri.

Code Missouri released a list of 19 school districts it would be offering professional development classes in coding to teachers.

Code Missouri will be instructing teachers on how to code so they can teach their students.

Fayette R-III School District is the location of Code Missouri's pilot program.

Jill Wiseman, the curriculum director at Fayette School District, said it has had a very positive response to the class.

“We have had a good size enrollment for our size school," she said. "Kids are really positive about the class."

Shawn Moore, a University of Missouri instructor, said the earlier someone can learn how to code the better. He believes the Fayette students will greatly benefit.

“There will always be coding jobs. There will always be a need to understand computers and coding allows us to do that,” Moore said.

Moore said that coding jobs can range from an I.T. guy to developing the next big app or social media site.

Moore said another benefit to coding is it's portability, becausea coder can do it anywhere, as long as they have a computer and internet access.

He said the more experience a coding student can take into college, the better.

Wiseman said Fayette High School is getting its students ready.

“We plan to add a second class next year so students can advance to the next level,” she said.